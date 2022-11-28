Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,617 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $253,960.46.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. 983,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,406. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
