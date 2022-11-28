Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up to $34.38

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $36.16. Progyny shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 285 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
Progyny Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
