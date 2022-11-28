PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PropTech Investment Co. II in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PTIC stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,899. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

