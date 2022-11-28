Prosight Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prosight Management LP cut its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises 11.8% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of Prothena worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,823. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $87,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,631.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,631 shares of company stock worth $9,892,264 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

