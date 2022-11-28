Prosight Management LP Has $254,000 Holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Prosight Management LP cut its stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,882 shares during the quarter. Cognition Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

CGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

