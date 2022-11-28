Prosight Management LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,271. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

