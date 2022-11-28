Prosight Management LP Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 4.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,016. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $385.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

