PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.58. 516,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PTC

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

