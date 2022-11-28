Pundi X (New) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $97.10 million and $4.51 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.47 or 0.07517361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00489610 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.15 or 0.29780384 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37202921 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,126,147.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.