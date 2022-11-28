PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PURE remained flat at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of PURE Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Articles

