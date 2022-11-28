Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.58, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.