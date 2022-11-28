PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.47. 12,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
