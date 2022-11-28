PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.47. 12,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 73.2% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 428,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

