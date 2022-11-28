Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.12 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00013088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $221.32 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.31 or 0.07239943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,430,610 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.