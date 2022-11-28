Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Cowen downgraded Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Quanterix Trading Down 0.3 %

QTRX stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

