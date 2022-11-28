QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $46.22 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

