QUINT Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $169,196.86 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars.

