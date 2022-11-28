Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEP stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

