Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
QRTEP stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
