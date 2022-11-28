Radicle (RAD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00009650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
