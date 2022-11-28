Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Radicle has a total market cap of $53.61 million and $4.93 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00009546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.92 or 0.07611866 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00485001 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.96 or 0.29500065 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
