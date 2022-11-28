Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $5.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.04 or 0.01818541 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012679 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00030850 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.00 or 0.01701193 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

