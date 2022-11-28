Radix (XRD) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $164.58 million and approximately $310,122.54 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,786,628,015 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

