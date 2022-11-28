RAMP (RAMP) Trading 66.2% Higher Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $50,883.10 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 66.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

