RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

