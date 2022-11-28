Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,444,700 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $243,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

