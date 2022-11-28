Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,244 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $387,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 115.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,367. The company has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.