Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $567,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.61. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,716. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

