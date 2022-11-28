Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of General Motors worth $219,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in General Motors by 19.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in General Motors by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in General Motors by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.