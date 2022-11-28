Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $206.92 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $206,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,728. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.