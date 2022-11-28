Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $370.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.54% of Exelixis worth $370,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3,235.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,544. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

