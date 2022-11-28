Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of General Electric worth $275,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.03. 25,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

