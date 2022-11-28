Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,555,200 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,028,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $230,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 217,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,984. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 0.26. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

