Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 303,200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $344,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $742.00. 4,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

