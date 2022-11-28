Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 131,719 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131,719 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Home Depot worth $480,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $323.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

