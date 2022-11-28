Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Renault from €34.00 ($35.05) to €36.00 ($37.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Renault from €28.00 ($28.87) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 69,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

