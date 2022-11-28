renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.57 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $16,642.39 or 1.01401963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

