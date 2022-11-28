Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 1,625.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.97. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,855. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

