Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.10.
About Retractable Technologies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.