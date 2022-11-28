Reviewing Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 10.30 $844.06 million $0.37 61.41 Centerspace $201.71 million 4.91 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -37.98

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 10 0 2.77 Centerspace 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37% Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98%

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty pays out 237.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -168.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Centerspace on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.