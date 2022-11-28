RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $37,769.53 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RH opened at $277.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RH by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

