Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $43,017.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,243.36 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00236127 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290345 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $37,546.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

