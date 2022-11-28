Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RCGCF remained flat at $0.15 on Monday. 33,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,764. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
