Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCGCF remained flat at $0.15 on Monday. 33,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,764. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

