Round Dollar Price Hits $13.71 on Top Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $71,236.48 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $13.71 or 0.00085067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.07696987 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.77 or 0.29260661 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

