Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.78) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €8.03 ($8.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.71).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.