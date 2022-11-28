Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 675 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($7.98) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.28) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($6.92) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 641.18 ($7.58).

HSBC Price Performance

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 491.95 ($5.82) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.85) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($226,699.48).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

