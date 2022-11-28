RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $374,900.09 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $16,239.01 or 1.00159307 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $55.05 million and $374,900.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,213.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00456061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00118967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00831862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00678556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00258221 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,390 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,389.92505162 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,024.51793067 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,650.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

