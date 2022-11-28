RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 17,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

