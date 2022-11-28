RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 676.6% from the October 31st total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in RXR Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,336,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,247,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 318,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,533. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.