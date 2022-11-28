Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 196.3% in November

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of SBR stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,445. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

