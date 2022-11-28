Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $296.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 3.9 %

SAIA stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 259,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

About Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.