Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $296.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
Saia Stock Down 3.9 %
SAIA stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 259,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.