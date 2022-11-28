Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sangui Biotech International Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBI traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,324. Sangui Biotech International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Sangui Biotech International Company Profile

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sales of wound treatment and cosmetic products. The company offers artificial oxygen carriers comprising oxygen carrying blood additives and oxygen carrying blood volume substitutes; nano formulations for the regeneration of skin; chitoskin wound pads; Hemospray, a hemoglobin based wound spray; and wound dressing spray under the Granulox brand.

